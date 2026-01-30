2027: Tinubu Is Performing, Can’t Be Replaced, Says Okpebholo

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has said that Nigeria cannot afford to replace a performing President, declaring that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is already delivering transformative reforms across critical sectors of the country.

The Governor spoke in Benin City during the inauguration of senatorial, local government areas and youth coordinators for President Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign, which took place at Sir Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub along Airport Road.

Governor Okpebholo praised the President’s policies in areas including petroleum, security, education and the economy, describing them as bold and courageous steps that are repositioning Nigeria.

He urged the residents of Edo State to rally behind the President to ensure his return to Aso Rock for a second term.

“I promised Mr President 2.5 million votes. Our party chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, added to it, the women leader also added, and now we have 3.9 million votes.

Edo people must deliver on this promise,” Okpebholo said. Expressing confidence in the readiness of Edo citizens to mobilize across age groups, the governor stressed that effective mobilisation and a proven governance record would secure victory for the President.

“It is not just about agenda; it is about capacity to mobilize. Edo people are prepared. Nobody can beat Asiwaju’s record in governance.

We cannot replace a man who is performing,” he added. Okpebholo further noted that the presence of 30 APC governors across the country has already strengthened the President’s re-election bid, insisting that the party is firmly positioned for victory in 2027.

He directed local government chairmen in the state’s 18 LGAs to erect at least 20 billboards each and ensure that the Renewed Hope message penetrates communities at the grassroots.