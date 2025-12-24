2027: Tinubu Inaugurates APC C’ttee On Strategy, Conflict Resolution

President Bola Tinubu has inaugurated a Committee on Strategy, Conflict Resolution and Mobilisation of the All Progressives Congress to address internal disputes and strengthen party cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The inauguration took place on Wednesday in Lagos as part of efforts to ensure unity and stability within the ruling party.

The committee is made up of governors of the party, members of the Federal Executive Council and other key stakeholders. Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, was named Chairman of the committee, while former APC National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire, will serve as Member and Secretary.

Other members of the committee include Senator Adamu Aliero, Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, as well as Governors Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Umar Namadi of Jigawa State, Bassey Otu of Cross River State, Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Also appointed to the committee are Governors Uba Sani of Kaduna State and Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, and former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

Speaking at the inauguration, Governor Mai Mala Buni expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the party leadership for the confidence reposed in the committee members.

He assured that the assignment would be carried out with a high sense of responsibility and dedication, noting that the committee would embark on extensive consultations and strategic engagements to develop a productive and result-oriented framework for resolving disputes within the party.

Buni said the committee would work to ensure inclusiveness and give aggrieved members a sense of belonging, while also identifying potential threats and adopting proactive measures in its conflict resolution approach.

He urged members of the committee to put aside personal interests and sentiments in the overall interest of the party.

The inauguration follows President Tinubu’s remarks at the 15th National Executive Committee meeting of the APC held on December 19 at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, where he stressed the need for cohesion and tolerance within the party.

The President reminded party leaders that the APC was founded on progressive ideals, broad-based participation and respect for diverse opinions, warning that internal division could undermine democracy.

Tinubu had called on party leaders to remain accommodating and resilient, stressing that unity and tolerance were essential for the survival and success of the party as it prepares for future electoral contests.

The inauguration of the committee underscores the APC leadership’s renewed focus on internal reconciliation and strategic mobilisation as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections begin to take shape.