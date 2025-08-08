2027: Tinubu Has Strong Backing In Northern States – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ayo Oyalowo, has said President Bola Tinubu still has strong backing in Northern Nigeria, contrary to what some political elites claim.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Oyalowo dismissed suggestions that President Tinubu has lost his northern base ahead of the 2027 elections.

He pointed out the recent appointment of the Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) from Kano as an example.

Oyalowo also mentioned recent videos showing students in Sokoto and Bauchi celebrating after the Federal Government settled their school fees through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

The APC chieftain accused some Nigerians of focusing only on the country’s economic hardship while ignoring “the good that is happening.”

Speaking further, Oyalowo noted that northern governors have openly commended Tinubu’s efforts in the region.

“Tinubu has no problem with the North. Today, the North is well represented in this government. Right now, some of the key positions in this government are occupied by Northerners.

“That video was not from Ogbomoso or Lagos; it was Sokoto. Those are real human beings… students came out thanking Tinubu for paying their fees.

“Did you listen to the governor of Katsina? Did you hear the governor of Kaduna?

These are the leaders in the North right now, and they are informing their people about what Bola Tinubu has done for them,” he said.