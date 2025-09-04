2027: Tinubu Has No Opposition, Says APC Deputy Spokesman

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Duro Meseko, has declared that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu faces no opposition in the 2027 elections, insisting his reelection will be a smooth process.

Meseko made the statement on Thursday while addressing journalists at a stakeholders meeting in Bunnu, Lokoja.

He attributed Tinubu’s anticipated victory to his performance in office, highlighting the president’s efforts in repositioning Nigeria’s economy despite numerous challenges.

He cited the administration’s reforms aimed at boosting industrialization, export, and food security, including plans to establish mechanized farm centers in every region of the country. Meseko urged Nigerians to have confidence in the APC-led government, assuring that current challenges would soon translate into improved welfare for citizens.

The APC spokesman also commended Kogi State Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo for his leadership, noting efforts to reposition the state for good governance and development.

He explained that the stakeholders meeting was convened to address infrastructure deficits in the Bunnu community of Kabba/Bunnu Local Government Area, as well as to strategize on mobilizing residents to take advantage of the ongoing voter registration exercise.