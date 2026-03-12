2027: Tinubu Has Done Well For A’Ibom – Group

The Arise With Renewed Hope Initiative, a political movement mobilising grassroots support for President Bola Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno, has said that President Tinubu has demonstrated goodwill towards Akwa Ibom State, citing his support and engagement with the state.

The President-General of the movement, Engr. Uwem Okoko, stated this yesterday during the inauguration of the Eket Local Government Area chapter of the group, amid widespread endorsement from political stakeholders and residents.

The inauguration ceremony, which attracted political leaders, youth groups, and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also featured strong assurances of electoral support for all APC candidates in future elections.

Okoko said the people of Eket had asked him to convey their collective endorsement of both President Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno.

According to him, the President’s love for the state was further reflected in the emergence of an Akwa Ibom indigene as Senate President, a development he described as significant for the state.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator of the Eket chapter of the initiative and Chairman of Eket Local Government Area, Akaniyene Tommey, assured the leadership of the movement that the people of the area were ready to increase their electoral support for the APC.

“What we did in 2023, we are ready to double the numbers. We are here to assure the Governor, the President and the Senate President that we are right behind them,” he said.

Also speaking, the International Coordinator of the movement, Sir Udo Keirian Akpan, commended the Chairman of Eket Local Government Area for constructing what he described as a befitting hall for the community.

He noted that the objective of the Arise With Renewed Hope Initiative is to mobilise grassroots support to ensure victory for President Tinubu, Governor Eno, the Senate President, and other APC candidates in the next elections.

In his remarks, the Director of Government Business, Amb. Assam Assam, SAN, urged the people of Eket to canvass massively for the governor, noting that the only way to show appreciation is by voting massively.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Frank Archibong, also expressed a resounding vote of confidence in Governor Umo Eno’s re-election, asserting that the governor would win convincingly in Eket.

Speaking on behalf of political aides in Eket LGA, the Senior Special Assistant on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso, said all political aides from the area remain united in their support for Governor Eno. He assured that they would continue to mobilise voters and canvass massive support for the President, the governor and other APC candidates.

On behalf of the youths, Tommy Enodien pledged the commitment of youths in Eket to the APC and its candidates. He said Eket youths are known for delivering bloc votes during elections and would once again rally behind the governor.

“Governor Umo Eno is our own and we have no choice but to stand with him. He has done very well,” he said.

Goodwill messages were also delivered by several political leaders, including the APC Chapter Chairman, Inyang Ebuk; a former member of the State House of Assembly, David Lawrence; and the current House member, Nsidibe Akata, among others.

They all expressed confidence that both President Tinubu and Governor Eno would secure re-election, pledging that the votes recorded in the last election would be surpassed in the next polls.

The 30-member chapter executive has Akaniyene Tommey as Chairman, Gladys Ekaete as Deputy Coordinator, and Nsidibe Akata as Secretary. Other members include Richard Bassey Nsaha, Inim Bassey Udo, Abigan E. Edohoeket, Charles Edoho, Inyang Ebuk, Etukudo A. Etukudo, Uso Hanson, Kufre Essienowo, Emem Francis, Emmanuel A. Amos, Glory Ayang, Comfort Ebong, Christian Ukpaukere, Grace Oduok, Victor Udoyo, Inobong Basil Jacob, A. S. Idim, John Odungide, Comfort Moses Eno, David Etuk, Stephen Benson, Enem Idong Usoh, Akpan Ekpo, Isaac Bassey Akpan, Christian Tom, Edemekong Noah, and Grace Imoh Udoh.

The Advisory Council comprises Obong Paul Bassey, Ette Ben Akpan, Christopher Hanson Isong, Aniekan Willie Akpan, Gabriel Fan, Victor Edon, Abakasange James Inam, Glory William, Tony Tommey Ikott, Emmanuel Ekott, Kingsley Albert Etukudo, David Lawrence, Sammy Udoyo, Vincent Essien, Mmadu Abia, Ekong Johnson, Ette Etukudo, Comfort Enodien, Eka Afia, Eka Assam Usoro, Grace Richard Uso, Usoro I. Usoro, Abasiandikan Nkono, Inibong Idem, Mariah Abia, Joseph Ubokudom, Comfort Okon Emmanuel, Nsikan John, Inyang Victor Akpawan, Emmanuel Sammy, Enem Wills, Kingsley Etop, Godwin Ukwat, Nse Atang, Edidiong John, Samuel Udonsak, Godwin David, Emmanuel Assam, Victor Bassey Henry, Inam Wilson, Harry Etteobong, Etukudo Ekefre Ndueso, Inyang Udo, Emmanuel Okon Mbong, Jane Thomas Essien, C. W. Akpan, Abakasange James Inam, and Monday Akanimo Ben.