The BAT Ideological Group (BAT-IG) has called for discernment amid the proliferation of political support groups aligned with the administration of President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to distinguish between structured ideological movements and opportunistic formations.

In a statement issued by the Director of Media and Publicity, Arabirin Aderonke, the group noted that while numerous organisations have emerged in support of the President’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, BAT-IG remains the premier intellectual vanguard dedicated to institutionalising the Tinubu legacy through scholarship, documentation, and leadership development.

The statement noted that the group made history with the launch of the official BAT Ideological Group Handbook on September 18, 2025. The handbook, designed for its 36 state coordinators, outlines the administration’s core philosophies, milestone achievements, and provides what the group calls a “compass” to guide activities nationwide, bridging political manifesto and tangible reform.

Reacting to reports that another support organisation plans to unveil a separate handbook in March 2026—detailing 301 achievements of the administration and coinciding with the President’s state visit to the United Kingdom—BAT-IG described such moves as imitative and lacking the structural depth of its initiative.

“History has shown that many support groups surface with ambitious plans but fail to sustain impact due to weak strategy and lack of genuine conviction,” the statement read, adding that BAT-IG’s commitment goes beyond publications to tangible institutional initiatives.

The group disclosed strategic partnerships with Lagos State University of Science and Technology to establish a proposed BAT Institute of Governance and with the University of Lagos to create a Centre for Politics, Policies and Accountability under a Bola Ahmed Tinubu Endowed Chair. These initiatives aim to foster academic research, leadership training, and policy scholarship, creating a lasting framework for the President’s governance philosophy.

The statement noted that while imitation may be inevitable in a dynamic political environment, the BAT Ideological Group remains committed to its role as a leadership academy and intellectual platform, ensuring the preservation and promotion of the Tinubu legacy.

The statement reads: “The success of the BAT-IG has naturally engendered imitation from emerging movements that appear to be poorly copying its established blueprint. Recently, a group announced plans to launch its own handbook in March 2026.

“This group aims to showcase 301 achievements of the administration and has timed its launch to coincide with the President’s historic state visit to the United Kingdom, clearly attempting to capture the same intellectual momentum first ignited by the BAT-IG.

“‎However, the political landscape is littered with groups that have surfaced with grand plans only to fade away.

“It was one Nigerian Economist that once lamented that any venture worth its mark in Nigeria is known by people flocking to the same venture only to retract with the speed they jumped into it.

“He blames it on a lack of well-thought-out strategy; so with the wave BAT Ideological Group is making, the observation of that economist has come full circle.

“Many of these organisations suffer a high mortality rate due to a lack of genuine passion, intellectual depth, and structural resilience that defines the BAT Ideological Group.

“While others may prioritise temporary optics or ‘copy’ established strategies, the BAT-IG is driven by a deep-seated conviction that the President’s ideology is a permanent institution that must be studied and sustained.”