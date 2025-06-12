2027: Tinubu Govt Afraid Of Coalition -Atiku Aide

Share

Paul Ibe, a media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, stated that President Tinubu’s administration is afraid of an opposition coalition aimed at unseating him in 2027.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television Politics Today Program, Ibe urged Nigerians to be focused and work hard towards voting Tinubu out of power in the 2027 election, insisting that a united opposition was key to making that a reality.

He said that instead of focusing on governance, the present administration was focusing on the 2027 election.

It’s all about 2027, focus on the job, focus on governance, make life meaningful and better for Nigerians, and make food affordable. Let there be security of lives and property which is the primary responsibility of any government.

READ ALSO

While the Tinubu government had promised Nigerians that the pains they are experiencing currently are temporary, Atiku’s aide insisted that there were no signs that things would get better after two years.

He maintained that if there was any sign that the remaining two years were going to be better, Nigerians would have started feeling it.

“Nigerians should keep their eyes on the ball, they should be focused. Better days are coming but we need to work for it, and that work has to start with ensuring that this administration is shown the exit door (in 2027).

“A united opposition is key to all of that. All of the things that are happening, that it (the coalition) is not going to work is because they are already scared, they are scared of the prospect of the coalition. Otherwise, why has that become a talking point? Whether it succeeds or not is not their business.”

Share