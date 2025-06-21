2027: Tinubu Faces No Threats, Real Opposition – Gov Sani

Share

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has confidently dismissed news reports circulating that President Bola Tinubu faces any credible threat ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

This was as the Governor asserted that the newly announced opposition coalition lacks the strength to unseat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) come 2027.

Governor Sani made this remark in an interview on Channels Television on Friday, June 19, while responding to the emergence of the National Opposition Coalition Group (NOCG), led by former Senate President David Mark and supported by prominent political figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Rivers State Governor Chibuike Amaechi, and former Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking on the programme, he said, “I can tell you today, and go ahead and write this down, Asiwaju has no threat.

“Most of the people speaking today, where were they when we were in the trenches fighting for democracy, justice, good governance, and the rule of law?”

Governor Sani emphasised that the formation of the NOCG is not a sign of political instability or impending defeat for the Tinubu-led administration. Instead, he suggested the coalition lacks the grassroots appeal, unity, and credibility needed to pose a significant challenge in the next election cycle.

The governor’s comments come shortly after a controversial statement from former Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who declared that it would be “impossible” for President Tinubu to secure re-election in 2027.

“El-Rufai accused the APC of failing the Nigerian people and claimed the party had inflicted “untold suffering” on citizens.

Sani, however, appeared unbothered by El-Rufai’s assessment, focusing instead on President Tinubu’s political track record and deep-rooted support within the APC and across Nigeria.

As the 2027 general elections approach, Nigeria’s political climate is heating up, with new alliances forming and public discourse intensifying.

“However, Uba Sani remains confident that Tinubu’s presidency is on solid footing and that opposition movements such as the NOCG are not positioned to make significant electoral gains.

