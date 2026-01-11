2027: Tinubu, Eno Receive Massive Support From A’Ibom Community

Elders, women, youths, and political stakeholders of Ibiono Ibom Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom State have unanimously reaffirmed their support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umo Eno in next year’s general elections.

The endorsement came during a special New Year Get-Together of Ibiono Eastern Ward 1, described as a political carnival, which attracted all major political figures from the area.

Hosted by political chieftain Isantim Churchill Udoh, the event drew heavyweights including the local government chairman Hon. Asuakak Umoh, House of Assembly member Hon. Moses Essien, chairman of Ibom Airport Development Company Dr. Iniobong Essien, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Traders Akp. Idorenyin Raphael, alongside APC ward and chapter leaders, serving and former officeholders, traditional rulers, women leaders, and youths.

Speaking at the event, Udoh, who coordinates the Renewed Hope Agenda in the area, emphasized the community’s commitment to rally support for Tinubu and Eno, highlighting the unity of local political structures behind the APC in line with Governor Eno’s unity agenda.

He praised the milestones achieved under Tinubu’s administration, urging Nigerians to support the President to continue reforms aimed at building a better and greater Nigeria. Udoh also commended Governor Umo Eno’s ARISE Agenda, noting that a second term would further transform Akwa Ibom into a destination of choice and a model state for other leaders to emulate.

The event, held at Udoh’s country home in Ikot Edok, Ikot Obong, Ibiono, featured distribution of food items and gifts to elders, women, and youths of Ibiono Eastern Ward 1.

Goodwill messages were delivered by Dr. Essien Ndueso, Dean of the College of Personal Aides to the Governor, and Comrade Nsibiet John, Chairman of NUJ Akwa Ibom State Council.