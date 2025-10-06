2027: Tinubu Deserves Support Of The North – Jibrin

The Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has said President Bola Tinubu has done much for the North and deserves to be supported by people in the region for his re-election bid in the 2027 presidential election.

Senator Barau made the remark on Monday while presiding over the presentation of cash grants to over 1000 students drawn from his Kano North Senatorial Constituency, held at Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

He cited human capital development as one of the key areas in which Tinubu had done tremendously well, which he demonstrated by approval for the establishment of several new tertiary institutions of learning in the region.

The lawmaker told the gathering made up of students and other members of the university’s community that President Tinubu approved the establishment of the university and its renaming after one-time Nigeria’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations, late Alhaji Yusuf Maitama Sule.

“We are here today for two reasons-to celebrate the actualisation of the establishment of this new university, and to present cash grants to some of our students from Kano North, my Constituency.

“While we are doing this, we must show appreciation to the President who made it possible by approving its establishment and by signing all necessary legislation for the institution to come on stream under his administration.

“You can recall that this institution, which used to be a Federal College of Education, was first converted to a university under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, but was reversed by the immediate past administration.

“When this happened, when the present administration was inaugurated, and I became the Deputy President of the Senate, I took the proposal for the restoration of the institution to a university to him at Aso Rock.

“When I started talking to him about the content of the proposal, before I concluded, the President said Look, you dont need to go forward, I have given approval to the establishment of the university.

“I also told him about the need to name the university after the late Yusuf Maitama Sule, a one-time minister, who was also the former Nigeria’s permanent representative at the United Nations, who had served the nation meritoriously. He also gave his approval,” he further stated.

Barau noted that since one good turn deserves another, there is a need for people of Kano, and the entire northern Nigeria that benefited tremendously from the good gesture of President Tinubu to reciprocate the gesture, by voting for him again in 2027.

On the scholarship scheme, which is being granted through the Barau I. Jubrin Foundation, the lawmaker said the 1000 beneficiaries were selected from his Kano North Senatorial Constituency, adding that plans are underway to extend a similar gesture to students of the two remaining senatorial districts in the state.

According to him, the presentation was a follow-up to the over 1000 other beneficiaries drawn from the Federal University Dutse-ma, in Katsina, that received a similar gesture recently.