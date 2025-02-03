2027: Tinubu Careless About Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi’s Criticism – Ibrahim

Share

Jimoh Ibrahim, a member representing Ondo South Senatorial District has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is not losing sleep over the recent wave of criticism from opposition figures.

According to the Senator, President Tinubu is not worried about former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi’s comment against his person.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Amaechi recently warned Nigerians to be prepared to defend their votes in the 2027 general elections, suggesting that politicians, would not easily relinquish power.

El-Rufai, on his part, distanced himself from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), describing it as a “Zero-man show” while calling on opposition parties to unite and form a strong coalition against the APC.

READ ALSO:

Meanwhile, Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 PDP presidential candidate, accused the Tinubu-led government of attempting to weaken opposition structures ahead of the 2027 election by allegedly offering ₦50 million bribes to opposition politicians.

Atiku’s claims, however, have been denied by key political platforms, with many dismissing them as baseless accusations.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Ibrahim described the criticisms as political distractions that have no impact on Tinubu’s focus on governance and national development.

Reacting to these developments, Senator Ibrahim said Tinubu remains unshaken by the political rhetoric from his critics.

He said, “Is El-Rufai saying that Tinubu doesn’t have legitimacy now and in 2027? If the answer is no, what are you worrying yourself about?

“If Atiku says people give bribes, he needs to provide evidence. We deal with empirical evidence to do reaction. We don’t react by narratives.

“The key point is that the opposition will say whatever they want to say. But that does not take away the legitimacy of governance.

“I don’t think Tinubu is bothered by all the comments and sentiments that have been expressed. El-rufai was in the National Assembly to be cleared as a minister and answered questions.

“At the end of the day, he didn’t get the ministerial appointment, probably because of some challenges or whatever happened.

“Another time, he claimed he had never applied to be a minister. If you don’t apply to be minister, who forced you to come to the National Assembly? It’s not about whether he was treated fairly or not. It’s about the issue of security.”

Share

Please follow and like us: