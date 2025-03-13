2027: Tinubu Can’t Lose With Yari, Kalu, Others Backing Him – Lamido

Share

Arewa Summit International’s pioneer leader, Dr Bashir Lamido, said it will be difficult for President Bola Tinubu to lose the 2027 presidential poll because of the calibre of politicians backing him.

Fielding questions from reporters on the sidelines of the Abuja Expo and Ruhe Global Resources International Education Fair in Abuja yesterday, Lamido said the likes of ex-governors Abdul’aziz Yari (Zamfara), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Umar Ganduje (Kano) and James Ibori (Delta) have what it takes to win the election for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said: “When you talk of the possibility of the coalition wrestling power from the ruling party, I think you should also ask yourself a pertinent question, can they agree together?

“The major opposition platforms – the PDP and the LP– are seriously entangled in intense internal wrangling. “Does the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have the prospects to lead the coalition ahead of 2027?”

He added: “Who will fly the ticket? “Is it Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi? “Is it Nasir El-rufai or Yemi Osinbajo? Is it Rotimi Amaechi or Bukola Saraki? “Tinubu is very smart and strategic. At the time people were thinking that Senator Yari, Senator Kalu and Chief Ibori were going to join the opposition and work together to unseat the President.

“I learnt that El-Rufai tried all he could to sow discord between the President and Ganduje by sending him to Saudi Arabia on ambassadorial duty.

“Today, the President has closed ranks with them and they are his very reliable allies. “The four of them are presidential materials but have already endorsed the President.

“The President cannot lose when he has men like them.” On Tinubu’s economic performance, Lamido admitted that his reforms are inflicting hardship on ordinary Nigerians.

He, however, said the hardship is inevitable, especially in the short term but maintained that in the long run, the economy will be more robust and stable.

