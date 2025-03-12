2027: Tinubu Can’t Lose When He Has Men Like Yari, Kalu, Ganduje, Ibori Backing Him – Lamido

Share

Pioneer Leader of Arewa Summit International, Dr Bashir Lamido, has ruled out the possibility of the incumbent President Ahmed Bola Tinubu losing re-election in 2027.

He said the quality of political heavyweights in support of the president’s re-election would make it practically impossible for Tinubu to lose re-election

Fielding questions from newsmen at the sideline of Abuja Expo” and “Ruhe Global Resources International Education Fair held on Wednesday in Abuja, Lamido named Abdul’aziz Yari, Orji Uzor Kalu, Abdullahi Ganduje and James Ibori as prominent politicians whose cooperation with Tinubu will undermine the opposition and guarantee victory for APC.

He questioned the opposition coalition movement’s capacity to form an undivided coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential elections

According to Lamido, “ When you talk of the possibility of the coalition wrestling power from the ruling party, I think you should also ask yourself a pertinent question, can they agree together?

The major opposition platforms, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), are seriously entangled in intense internal wrangling. Does the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have the prospects to lead the coalition ahead of 2027 ? “ he questioned

He asked, “ Who will fly the ticket? Is it Atiku Abubakar or Peter Obi ? Is it Nasir El-rufai or Yemi Osinbajo? Is it Rotimi Amaechi or Bukola Saraki? adding that all of them have presidential ambitions and are not ready to relinquish their interest for another.

“But you see,” he continued, “ Tinubu is very smart and strategic. At a time, people were thinking that Senator Abdul’aziz Yari, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and Chief James Ibori were going to join the opposition and work together to unseat the president.

I learnt that Nasir El-Rufai tried all he could to sow discord between the president and Abdullahi Ganduje by sending him to Saudi Arabia on Ambassadorial duty.

“Today, the President has closed ranks with them, and they are his very reliable allies. The four of them are presidential materials but have already endorsed the president. The president cannot lose when he has men like them, “ he said

Explaining further, he said, “ the coalition are yet to take a stand, meanwhile the president’s men are already watering the ground. Yari is engaged with heavy empowerment in the North, Kalu is doing the same in the South and even extension to the North likewise others.

A Presidential source once mentioned they meet with the president regularly. So there is direction and purpose, and events are being streamlined for victory.”

On Tinubu’s economic performance, Lamido lamented that the president’s key reforms are inflicting hardship on ordinary Nigerians, many of whom are already facing harsh living conditions. he said

He, however, argued that the hardship is inevitable, especially in the short term, but maintained that in the long run, the economy will be more robust and stable.

