2027: Tinubu Campaigners Seek Media Partnership

The Asiwaju Mandate Group (AMG) has sought the partnership of the media in promoting the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Director-General of AMG, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, described the media as a vital partner in nation-building and a key ally in the group’s mission to promote and share the message of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking when he received the management team of Hero Magazine at its Akure secretariat, Asagunla expressed the plan of the group to engage in robust discussions aimed at strengthening collaboration and communication.

Asagunla emphasised that Hero Magazine’s visit was timely, as AMG remains committed to openness, accountability, and fostering constructive dialogue with stakeholders.

According to him, “The media plays a critical role in shaping society. We in AMG value every effort that promotes transparency and development, and we are delighted to deepen our relationship with Hero Magazine.” He noted.

The CEO and Publisher of Hero Magazine International, Asiwaju Dr Sunday Akinbiola, commended the leadership of AMG for their visionary drive and readiness to embrace media partnership. He stated that the consultation tour was part of the magazine’s effort to spotlight impactful organisations and strengthen synergy with stakeholders across the nation.

As part of the visit, the Hero Magazine team was taken on a guided tour of the AMG Secretariat, where they inspected the building and facilities. They expressed admiration for the structures on the ground and lauded the visionary leadership of AMG in putting such an impressive edifice together as a hub for coordination and strategy.

The management team of the magazine was warmly received by the AMG leadership, including the Ondo State Commissioner at the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Otito Atikase; the Secretary of AMG, Barrister Corporal Nana Opiri; and the Director of Legal Matters, Barrister Pelemo Ade Samuel.