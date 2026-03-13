2027: Tinubu Campaigners Hail Oyedele, Others’ Appointment

A group campaigning for the reelection of President Bola Tinubu in 2027 has commended the appointment of qualified indigenes of Ondo State into different positions in the government.

The group under the auspices of Ondo Tinubu Consolidation Group (OTCG) stated that the appointment of Prof. Taiwo Oyedele as Minister of State for Finance would bring development to Nigeria as a whole and Ondo State in particular.

The group, under the leadership of Dr. Ezekiel Akande, the proprietor of Glow FM said the appointments of Comrade Sola Iji as Nigeria’s ambassador to Russia and Senator Jimoh Ibrahim as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations are welcome developments.

Akande, in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the group, Mr. Olatubosun Awe, congratulated Taiwo Oyedele, the newly appointed Minister of State (Finance), whom he described as a financial expert with bias in Taxation. He said the appointee would use his experience in the financial sector to bring development to the country.