2027: Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Others Gear Up for Epic Battle

Following the demise of former President, Muhammadu Buhari, some prominent politicians in the country, particularly those of northern extraction, have initiated subtle moves to step into his shoes with a view to making political capital out of his rather sudden exit. Buhari, who first ruled Nigeria as a military Head of State between January 1, 1984 and August 27, 1985, later returned to power as a democratically elected civilian President in 2015. He spent two full terms of four years each, stepping down in 2023.

He died on July 13, 2025 while undergoing routine medical checks in London, the United Kingdom. Indications have emerged that President Bola Tinubu, though of South West extraction, is currently wooing the northern political elite through various channels to access the votes left behind by his late predecessor and political ally.

Source familiar with the plot told New Telegraph that the recent reorganisation of the party, which saw the dropping of Umar Ganduje and appointment of a new National Chairman for the APC from the North Central Zone were part of the schemes the Tinubu Presidency has deployed towards Project 2027.

The source also pointed to the recent chain of appointments handed out to members of the APC from the North West Zone as a ploy to curry favour of the zone. Also, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi, is also said to be working underground to have his own fair share of the northern votes.

Obi’s numerous visits to selected states in the North and his humanitarian gestures to the people have been described as a smart move to keep in touch with those who supported him during the last elections and encourage them to spread the Obidient Movement’s message that “a new Nigeria is possible.”

Among northern politicians jostling to inherit Buhari’s political structure and famed 12 million votes, are a former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso; former Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai; National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu and Alhaji Kashim Shettima, the incumbent Vice President of Nigeria. Since the death of Buhari, New Telegraph learnt, each of these top politicians from the defunct Northern Region have been surreptitiously positioning themselves as the heir apparent to the regional political throne.

Investigations have revealed that while Atiku, a serial contender for the presidential seat, has started oiling his political machinery to harvest the millions of votes Buhari is believed to have left behind, Kwankwaso is also mobilising his Kwankwasiyya Movement to extend his political influence beyond Kano and the North West geopolitical zones.

Similarly, there are indications that El-Rufai is working very hard to rally the northern political establishment not necessarily for himself, but against President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, a prominent member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has ruled out the possibility of any single candidate appropriating the so-called Buhari votes in the forthcoming presidential election.

In an exclusive chat with New Telegraph yesterday, Yakasai dismissed the notion held in some quarters that the northern political landscape had become fragmented and could be harvested by any particular candidate. He said there would be “no significant change in the political behavioural culture and voting pattern as a result of Buhari’s death”.

Yakasai said that those who think the North will change its politics because Buhari is no more will be making a mistake. According to him, “the contending forces are free to try their luck but the incumbency factor would likely swing the votes towards Tinubu to return for a second term”.