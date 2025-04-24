2027: Tinubu, APC Using Instruments Of State To Coerce PDP Govs –Bode George

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has expressed shock that the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, would dump the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

George, in a statement, said APC is a party of strange bed-fellows and urged Deltans not to follow Oborevwori to the ruling party. Recall that Oborevwori, his cabinet, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and all the members of the State House of Assembly joined the APC yesterday.

But George said the presidency and APC are using instruments of state to coerce PDP governors to defect to the party. He said: “I am shellshocked. How can our governors from an organised party defect to an unorganised party like APC, with only two people – Tinubu and Ganduje – dictatorially controlling the party?

“APC is a party of strange bedfellows, and I urge Deltans not to follow Oborevwori to APC because Delta is a PDP state from 1999, and it shall remain so.

The Presidency and APC are using the instruments of state to coerce PDP governors to defect to APC. “They are being threatened. PDP sponsored Oborevwori as the governorship candidate.

So, he has to leave the office. Attempts to turn Nigeria into a oneparty state will fail. What has APC done since 2015 that will warrant any PDP governor to defect to the party?

