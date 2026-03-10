2027: Tinubu, Ambode Best Bet For Nigeria, Lagos –Group

The Coordinator of Tinubu/Ambode Patriots, Dare Dada, has said the reelection of President Bola Tinubu and the return of former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to Alausa Government House remain the best option for both Nigeria and Lagos State.

Dada, who spoke at a meeting of the support group in Ikeja on Saturday, March 7, 2026, urged members across the state to intensify mobilisation efforts ahead of the next election cycle.

According to him, the leadership credentials of President Tinubu and Ambode’s track record in Lagos make them the most reliable choices to sustain development at both the national and state levels Dada said the group was already energising its grassroots structures across the state to ensure widespread support for the two leaders.

“We are convinced beyond doubt that the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in the best interest of Nigeria. His administration has taken bold and necessary steps to reposition the country’s economy and governance structure.

“At the same time, Lagos State needs a tested and proven administrator like former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode to return to Alausa. His record in office speaks clearly for him, and we believe his return will further accelerate development in the state,” he said.