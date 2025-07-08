2027: Timi Frank Warns Coalition Against Agitation For Southern, Northern Presidency

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary Timi Frank has cautioned the new coalition out to wrest power from President Bola Tinubu in 2027 to remain focused on their goal.

He warned that any attempt to exclude any region from participating in the contest to select a presidential candidate for the coalition would result in a stillbirth for the movement.

He also commended the leaders of the coalition for doing a great job so far and urged them not to be distracted by selfish agitation targeted at derailing their objective which is to galvanize opposition to win the 2027 presidential election.

In a statement, Frank said: “Nigeria needs a President for all Nigerians, not president for Northern or Southern Nigeria.

“We need a President that will help tackle and solve the nation’s myriad of challenges, both political, social and economic like insecurity, unemployment, poverty, deteriorating health and education systems, among others.”