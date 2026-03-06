2027: Thugs Burn down ADC Ward Office In Amaechi’s Community

Persons suspected to be political thugs on Friday burned down the Ward office of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ubima Community in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Ubima is the community of the immediate past Minister of Transportation and former Governor of the State, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who sources said was about to register at the Ward level as part of the conditions to become a full member of the ADC.

New Telegraph recalls that Amaechi has shown interest in the presidential ticket of the ADC, and has been campaigning and meeting political stakeholders from different parts of the country.

He was supposed to be in Ubima on Friday to officially register with the ADC at the ward level, but thugs invaded the community on Thursday night.

Sources said that the thugs had mounted a roadblock on the Omuawa-Ubima Road, stopping every bus with an ADC banner from entering Ubima, and had also shot sporadically at the party secretariat before setting it on fire.