2027: Thousands Rally Behind Bagos

Thousands of supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from across Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau North Senatorial District have called on former member of the House of Representatives, Musa Bagos, to contest for the Plateau North Senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

The supporters—comprising youths, women, and elders from communities including Du, Gyel, Kuru, Vwang, and Zawan—unanimously described Bagos as the most credible candidate to represent Plateau North in the Senate, citing his track record of effective representation in the 9th and part of the 10th National Assembly before his removal by the Court of Appeal in 2023.

The appeal was made during a solidarity visit by political stakeholders and community members who lauded Bagos for his people-oriented leadership and grassroots development.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Solomon Dung from Jos South commended Bagos for initiating numerous constituency projects, including the provision of potable drinking water, construction of classroom blocks, rural electrification, empowerment programmes for women and youths, and timely interventions during crises in both Jos South and Jos East LGAs.

He noted that the widespread support for Bagos was not limited to his former constituency but also reflected the sentiments of constituents across all six local government areas of Plateau North—Jos South, Jos North, Barkin Ladi, Riyom, Bassa, and Jos East.

In response, Bagos expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming support and confidence shown by the people.

He thanked constituents for the mandate they gave him to serve in the House of Representatives and reiterated his dedication to justice, equity, and development through his mantra, “Equipping the Next Generation.”

He also applauded Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, for what he described as transformative and inclusive leadership. Bagos declared that the governor’s re-election in 2027 is “non-negotiable,” given the progress being made across the state.

Reflecting on his removal from the 10th Assembly by the Court of Appeal, Bagos described the judgment as unjust and a setback to democratic will. However, he pledged not to be discouraged and vowed to continue championing the interests of the people.

The gathering concluded with chants of solidarity and a collective pledge to begin early mobilization for Bagos’ senatorial ambition, promising massive support across Plateau North come 2027.

