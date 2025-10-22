2027: There’ii Be Political Tsunami Next Year, Says Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday warned about an impending “political tsunami” in the country next year.

Speaking during the opening of the newly completed infrastructure development project in the Wuye District, he also said President Bola Tinubu’s performance within two years was unbeatable. Wike said: “For all of you who are running an election, who are supporting Mr. President, be assured I will also support you.

I have no regrets. “I said here, if you are supporting Asiwaju, I am going to support you. Anywhere you are, the moment I know you are with Bola Tinubu, you get my support 100 per cent. “So, if you know you have not changed your mind, better change your mind because very soon, there will be a political tsunami.

It is Asiwaju all the way.” According to him, those who have taken to social media to criticise him for concentrating too many resources on the road projects will be shocked to see much transformation that the Renewed Hope Agenda has brought to FCT’s education.