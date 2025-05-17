2027: There Won’t Be Any Political Party In A’Ibom – Akpabio

Share

The President of the Senate and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has posited that there will be no political parties in the State come the 2027 general elections.

The Senate President made this remark on Friday while speaking at his midterm empowerment briefing at the Ikot Ekpene township stadium.

Akpabio, representing Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, said the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) umbrella had been severely damaged, hence it can no longer safeguard the populace.

He said, “For the office of the governor in 2027, all political parties have agreed to vote for Governor Umo Eno.

“Akwa Ibom has moved to vote for President Bola Tinubu, Eno for governor of Akwa Ibom State, and Senator Akpabio for Senate.

“The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is in shreds and the umbrella can no longer protect.”

