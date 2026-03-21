2027: The Need To Clamp Down On Rising Intolerance

The next general elections are roughly 10 months away and there are things already brewing that, if left unchecked, may not only go a long way into tarnishing the outcome, but more worryingly, may even rock the very foundations of democracy in our country – and that is intolerance!

According to the AI overview, intolerance “is the unwillingness to accept or respect different opinions, beliefs, behaviours, or identities, often leading to prejudice.” Of course, everyone even this writer, has his or her prejudices but maturity guarantees that this is largely kept in check which ensures that peace reigns and we are able to live in harmony with one another.

Incidentally, even parents have prejudices towards their own children but know they have to mask it so as not to cause friction amongst the siblings. Of course, I know this is often easier said than done because we are human; but unfortunately, there are many people who just cannot mask or suppress their prejudices which not only make them biased but even irrational.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the 53-year-old NYSC scheme to change the narrative, it appears we are still no close to living together in the country as a united Nigeria than the nation was at the end of the brutal 30-month old Civil War which ended on January 15, 1970.

Although we have all ethnic groups mingling in various parts of the country and even have interracial marriages, the ethnic tension is only always simmering just beneath the surface waiting to explode.

Thus, the skirmishes among the different tribes as it happened between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the Ida Araba area of Lagos in February 2002, the same tribes in Ile-Ife, Osun State in March 2017 and last month’s face-off between Hausa and Igbo traders in the Kofar Ruwa area of Kano buttress this point.

With this at the back of their minds, one will expect security agencies like the police and DSS to be on the lookout for those trying to incite friction through their inflammatory utterances, no matter who the person may be. That’s why a video allegedly pushed out last weekend by Yoruba activist, Sunday Igboho, in which he warned former presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi against campaigning in the South West ahead of the 2027 presidential election, is very unfortunate.

In a video that circulated online on Sunday, Igboho stated that he would not allow political supporters to promote either politician across the Yoruba region. He emphasised that anyone attempting to campaign for Atiku or Obi in the South West should refrain, as such efforts would not be welcomed.

The activist reiterated his unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu, declaring: “No more Atiku or Obi in Yorubaland. If you are foolish enough, try campaigning for Atiku or Obi here. Tinubu for a second term, and beyond 2027. 100 per cent. After eight years of Asiwaju, we will pray for more years. Across Lagos and Yorubaland, it’s for Asiwaju. We will all vote for him.”

Everyone has a right to make a case for his or her preferred candidate but it should not be to the detriment of others. Although the constitution allows freedom of movement, speech and association, it does not mean that one has a right to prevent others from enjoying the same liberties! In fact, one of the pillars of democracy is the ability of the candidates to crisscross the land selling their ideas to both their supporters and opponents in the quest to convince them to vote for them.

Obafemi Awolowo was not well liked in the East because of the role he allegedly played during the Civil War but that did not prevent him from campaigning in the region, while Shehu Shagari and Azikiwe also campaigned in areas they knew were the strongholds of their opponents.

Back then, in the 1979 general elections Awo did poorly outside his Yoruba base while Azikiwe also did not do too well outside the East, but at least, they were not prevented from campaigning outside their strongholds! Shagari did much better than both of them polling a decent number of votes outside the north.

What has made Igboho’s utterances even more unfortunate is he made them just days after the man he made them for, Tinubu, recently insisted that democracy will not end in Nigeria while he is President! Speaking recently while addressing leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee and executives, as well as members of the Inter‑Party Advisory Council (IPAC), during an interfaith breaking of fast at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Tinubu described himself as a die-hard democrat, insisting that all political actors must submit to the rule of law if democracy is to thrive in Nigeria.

“I followed the leadership destiny that God has done and chosen for me. There’s no doubt about that. I’m a die-hard democrat, and I follow that belief wholeheartedly, committedly, for a united country; Nigeria. That principle and that philosophy will live and die with me,” Tinubu said.

Unfortunately, many of his fellow political actors are not on the same page with the President which is why victimisation is rife at the sub-national level, especially between governors and their deputies.

On most occasions, when the governor jumps ship, he expects his vice to do the same whether he likes the new party or not! This is why Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Deputy Governor of Kano State is currently facing serious political pressure and potential impeachment proceedings initiated by the Kano State House of Assembly,

which has accused him of gross misconduct, abuse of office and breach of public trust, ostensibly because he has refused to leave the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP); the party that brought him and his boss, Abba Kabir Yusuf, into power in 2023 and switch to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is the same scenario playing out in states where the governor and his vice hold different political leanings; but it is usually not an issue where both are in sync.

Already the mood in the nation is gloomy, especially in the wake of the prevailing economic situation; hence, we definitely do not need anyone to stoke the tension higher with incendiary remarks! Let those eying elective offices be free to campaign and then how well they are able to connect with the people will be laid bare for all to see in January and February next year!