2027: Taraba APC Backs Gov Kefas, Tinubu’s Re-Election Bid

The Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Tuesday, backed the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Governor of the State, Agbu Kefas, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The State APC Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Sudi, made this declaration while speaking with journalists in Jalingo, attributing the endorsements to what he described as the quality of leadership shown by both leaders.

Alhaji El-Sudi said that since Governor Kefas joined the ruling APC, the party in the state and the governor have worked closely to ensure a smooth political realignment in the state.

According to him, under a united atmosphere, the party successfully conducted congresses across the state’s 168 wards and 16 local government areas with minimal disputes.

“The governor not only embraced the leadership of the party but also ensured that our transition into the ruling party was smooth, peaceful and devoid of rancour — contrary to experiences in some other states.

”This demonstrates his leadership, maturity and statesmanship,” he said.

He further noted that the development followed a major rally organised to formally receive the governor into the APC, which was attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima, the party’s National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee and several serving governors.

The chairman further disclosed that Taraba emerged among the top-performing states during the APC’s electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise, a process he said was supported by the governor.

He commended Kefas for overseeing congresses conducted in what he described as a free and fair manner, with respect for ward and local government stakeholders, adding that the approach has strengthened unity and internal democracy within the party.