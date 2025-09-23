2027: Tanko Yakasai Backs Tinubu Re-Election

Tanko Yakasai, the elder statesman and founding member of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has revealed why northern Nigeria cannot speak with one voice.

‎This is as the former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagaria dismissed the idea of prematurely ending President Bola Tinubu’s administration, while advocating for the completion of his tenure and policies.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday, Yakasai advocated continuity in governance to ensure stability, which he believes is essential for national progress and prosperity.

‎Yakasai equally endorsed democracy as the best form of government, citing its ability to provide stability in managing a country’s affairs.

‎He said: “It is not possible. We are more than half of the entire population of Nigeria. You can’t put this number of people together and think they will think alike. There will be differences; it is in human nature.

‎

‎”I am one of those who have been in the forefront in support of continuity in government.

“What we want is a government that will not only be able to complete its constitutionally allowed tenure but also complete its policies and projects which it set out to achieve within set timelines, and hand over to whoever the people decide should continue.

‎

‎”We don’t want a situation where a government’s tenure is cut short.”