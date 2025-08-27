2027: Talks Ongoing For Obi, Jonathan To Join PDP Presidential Race – Moro

As the battle for the 2027 Presidential election intensifies, Senator Abba Moro, representing Benue South Senatorial District in the 10th Senate, has opened up about the possibility of former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan returning to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to join the presidential race.

Moro, Senate Minority Leader, who made this disclosure on Tuesday while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said talks are ongoing over a possible return of the duo to the main opposition party.

The lawmaker, however, said Jonathan did not publicly resign his membership of the PDP after the 2015 general elections that he lost to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“So, in the run-up to 2027, I am aware certain individuals have been talking to Peter Obi, ‘Hey, come back home, this is what we are likely to do, and if you come, you stand a chance of being the candidate,” Moro said.

Also, when asked about the possibility of ex-President Jonathan returning to the PDP, Senator Moro said, “Some persons are talking to the former president to come and run. It is a possibility”

Although there have been calls on Jonathan to throw his hat into the ring for the presidency, he has yet to comment on the matter or declare his interest in the country’s number one seat, which he left in 2015. He has also not publicly resigned his membership of the PDP.