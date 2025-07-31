2027: S’West’ll Return 80% Votes For Tinubu –PCP

PBAT Continuity Project (PCP) has said it is targeting 80 per cent of the total votes in the South West for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The group is led by the Minister of Interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo; All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (South West) Isaacs Kekemeke; former Minister of State for Transportation Ademola Adegoroye, Wale Akinterinwa, Yemi Olowolabi, and Demola Ijabiyi, among others.

Director-General Olufemi Agagu told journalists that South West governors, irrespective of political affiliations, would support the Tinubu’s re-election.

Justifying the support of the group for Tinubu, the DG said the national debt has crashed from the $113.7 billion he inherited from the Muhammadu Buhari government to $97.1 billion.

Agagu said: “President Tinubu’s tax reform is unarguably one of the boldest attempts by any government to support the weak, create jobs, encourage business growth, and stimulate a boom in foreign investment in the Nigerian economy.

“We are not unaware of the difficult times that Nigerians are experiencing since the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023. “We are equally aware of the far-reaching implications of the tough economic policies implemented by President Tinubu.”