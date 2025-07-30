An Independent Campaign Group, PBAT Continuity Project (PCP), has targeted 80 percent of the total votes in the Southwest geopolitical zone for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

Also, the group consisting of top politicians in the state including Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, National Vice Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Southwest, Isaacs Kekemeke, former Minister, Ademola Adegoroye, Wale Akinterinwa, Yemi Olowolabi, and Demola Ijabiyi among others targets 90 percent of the total votes in Ondo State for Tinubu.

The Director General (DG) of the campaign group, Olufemi Agagu said the Southwest geo-political zone would return 80 percent of total votes in the Southwest geo-political zone to President Tinubu in the next general elections.

Speaking at a maiden Media chat with journalists, Agagu said the Southwest geo-political zone is used to support one of theirs in presidential elections and would do that for President Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Agagu, a former Commissioner for Education, said all the Southwest governors, irrespective of political affiliations, would support the reelection of President Tinubu as the Alliance for Democracy (AD) governors did for Chief Olusegun Obasanjo in the 2003 presidential election.

Justifying the support of the group for President Tinubu, the DG said the national debt of the country has crashed from the $113.7 billion he inherited from his predecessor, late President Muhammadu Buhari, to $97.1 billion.

According to Agagu, “President Tinubu’s tax reform is unarguably one of the boldest attempts by any government to support the weak, create jobs, encourage business growth, and stimulate a boom in foreign investment in the Nigerian economy.

“We are not unaware of the difficult times that Nigerians are experiencing since the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29, 2023. We are equally aware of the far-reaching implications of the tough economic policies implemented by President Tinubu. But let’s put politics aside. Even the worst critic of this administration will agree that Tinubu has engendered remarkable improvements in our economy.

“Nigeria announced an unprecedented GDP growth of 153.83% following a comprehensive rebasing exercise in 2024. The nation’s GDP has jumped from $243 billion to a staggering “$372.8 billion,” positioning Nigeria as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

“This epic turnaround reflects not just statistical adjustments but a fundamental transformation in Nigeria’s economic landscape. Ushering in a new era of prosperity, opportunity, and optimism. Debt reduction is a further illustration of monumental improvements in our economy.”

Agagu said in the 2023 presidential election, Ondo State gave Tinubu 67 percent, saying the group’s target is for APC to deliver 90 percent of the total votes cast in 2027.

His words: “When President Obasanjo wanted to be president in 1999. He didn’t score 20 percent in Ondo State, but after four years, as a Yoruba person and with the Yoruba president, he scored 80% votes in Ondo State and across the Southwest.

“Our concern is that Ondo State will still maintain the frontrunner role that we played in 2023. And again, what we want to do differently is that we will not go out to confront people. We will go out to appeal and explain where there is a need to explain.”