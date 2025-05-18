2027: S’West Groups Task Tinubu On Governance

Share

Civil society organizations and political groups across the Southwest have urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to sustain his reform agenda and deliver tangible improvements for Nigerians, amid discussions of a potential second term.

At a summit in Osogbo convened by the Yoruba Patriots’ Movement (YPM) alongside a coalition of regional civic bodies, stakeholders acknowledged the administration’s achievements in economic reform and infrastructure development but emphasized that citizens demand visible results over rhetoric.

Under the theme “Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda: Life More Abundant for All Nigerians Regardless of Creed, Tribe, or Tongue,” participants reviewed the government’s performance to date and outlined expectations for its next phase.

YPM National Coordinator Barr. Oladosu Oladipo praised Tinubu’s policy initiatives but warned that “beyond endorsements, Nigerians want results. The fight against insecurity must be won; farmers must return to their lands without fear; and economic relief must reach grassroots communities.”

Sen. Babajide Omoworare, one of the summit’s discussants, argued that while federal reforms have laid a strong foundation—citing IMF loan repayments, power sector progress, and strides toward local government autonomy—effective implementation at state and local levels is essential. “If states are underperforming, they should be held accountable at the ballot box,” he said.

Omoworare highlighted the establishment of regional development commissions as a major success, noting that the Southwest received nearly ₦250 billion in 2025, part of a broader ₦2 trillion allocation nationwide. “These commissions bridge the gap between federal and state responsibilities,” he observed.

He also called on the Osun State governor to deploy federal allocations judiciously, warning that nonperforming governors must be voted out, and signaled his own ambition to challenge Governor Ademola Adeleke in 2026, confident that party unity would pave the way for victory.

As conversations about Tinubu’s future leadership intensify, Southwest stakeholders insisted that the next two years must translate policy into palpable progress for ordinary Nigerians.

