The Southwest governors and leaders on Wednesday threw their weight in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid, noting that the President deserves another term in 2027.

According to the South West Governors, President Tinubu has not let the region and other Nigerians down, adding that his bold reforms are yielding the dividends of development, and the President is fulfilling his campaign promises to the country.

Elder statesman and pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, urged the region to emulate other regions that are taking advantage of how Tinubu is setting the country on the path of federalism through restructuring.

Afenifere Leader Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who renewed his call for unity among Yoruba, said the race should return to the welfarist and progressive ideology of ‘freedom for all, life more abundant.’

The 99-year-old Pa Fasoranti was represented at the meeting by Senator Femi Okurounmu.

The Chairman of Proshare Limited, Olufemi Awoyemi, advised the six Southwest states to collaborate economically based on the proposals enunciated by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN).

Eminent Yoruba leaders joined the six governors on the first day of the two-day conference in Akure, Ondo State capital, to examine how the region can recover its lost ground and chart a course towards prosperity.

The theme of the conference is: ‘Strengthen democracy through dialogue: assessing progress, charting the future.

Ministers, special advisers and other senior officials from the region, who tendered their stewardship, explained to the stakeholders the scorecard of the Tinubu administration, based on the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, spoke on the efficiency of the fiscal reforms and national planning.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, Minister of Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, and Minister of State for Health, Iziaq Salako, said the administration is on course in charting a path for sustainable development.

The host, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who hailed President Tinubu for his courage and boldness, said his performance aptly recommended him for re-election.

After reviewing the achievements of Tinubu’s government, Aiyedatiwa said, “We are for Tinubu beyond 2027. It is in the interest of our region and Nigeria. Here in Ondo State, our support for the president is like an Executive Order that cannot be reversed.”

Echoing him, Sanwo-Olu said, “Under the transformative leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Nigeria is being reshaped into a land of renewed confidence, investment, and prosperity.

“The results speak for themselves: a more stable currency, a unified exchange rate, growing exports, surging revenues, and renewed investor optimism. These are not abstract numbers; they are the visible footprints of the Renewed Hope vision — a testament to what resolute leadership can achieve.

“The reforms did not start out easily, as we can all attest to. But the President, more than anyone else, was confident that the temporary pain would be followed by permanent benefits. And time has surely vindicated him and reaffirmed that Nigerians made the best and most beneficial electoral choice in 2023—which we must consolidate upon in 2027!”

At the event were Ogun State Deputy Governor Alhaja Noimot Salako-Oyedele, who stood for Governor Dapo Abiodun; Secretary to Ekiti State Government Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, representing Governor Biodun Oyebanji, who was inaugurating the Igbara Odo-Ikere Road along with Edo State Governor Monday Okpbeholo as part of his third anniversary programme.

Ondo State Deputy Governor Olayide Adelami, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, former Ondo State Governor Olusegun Mimiko, Senator Remi Okurinboye, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Third Republic House of Representatives Chief Whip Olawale Oshun, and NDDC Executive Director Chief Ifedayo Abegunde.

Also present were Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Cornelius Ojelabi, Lasisi Oluboyo, Prof. Banji Aluko, Chief Pius Akinyelure, Ondo APC Chairman Ade Adetimehin, Ambassador Sola Iji, Chief Jamiu Ekungba, Presidential Adviser on Information and Strategy Bayo Onanuga, former Oyo State Deputy Governor Alake Adeyemo, former Ogun State Deputy Governor Segun Adesegun, Dare Babarinsa, Tunde Rahmon, Dr. Adetunji Adeoye, Ondo State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Pade Adeniji, Bola Adewusi, Chief Jide Awe, Sola Elesin, Ayo Afolabi, Taiwo Olatunbosun, Idowu Ajanaku, and DAWN Director-General Dr. Seye Oyeleye.

Traditional rulers at the conference included the Alafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade, the Olowo of Owo and Chairman, Council of Obas, Ondo State, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Michael Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Laoye, and the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Victor Kiladejo

Akande, former governor of Osun State, described the establishment of regional development commissions by President Tinubu as a “quiet restructuring” of the federation.

He praised President Tinubu for subtly restoring the spirit of federalism through regional empowerment and institutional decentralization.

Akande described the commissions as “economic engines” designed to empower regions to take charge of their own growth trajectories.

He said: “In a stroke of visionary leadership, the present administration has established and inaugurated five regional development commissions – the North West, North Central, North East, South East, and now our own South West Development Commission (SWDC).

“For us in the Southwest, this is both an opportunity and a responsibility – to once again lead by example, demonstrating how local collaboration, innovative thinking, and strategic implementation can drive sustainable development under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Akande believes that purposeful restructuring should begin with the “restitution of genuine federalism” to ensure equality of opportunity for all citizens and foster community and regional development.