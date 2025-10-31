2027: S’West Govs, Afenifere, Others Back Tinubu’s Economic Reforms

South West governors, the pan-Yoruba socialpolitical group Afenifere, traditional rulers, religious leaders, ministers, and the academia from the region yesterday backed President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

In a communiqué issued after a two-day summit organised by Afenifere, DAWN Commission, and South West governors in Akure, the group expressed support for the Federal Government’s economic reforms, acknowledging that while these reforms may present short-term challenges, they are essential for Nigeria’s long-term financial stability and prosperity.

It called for Yoruba unity, and agreed to transcend partisan political differences in pursuit of collective regional development and the advancement of the shared cultural heritage and economic posterity of the race.

The communiqué said: “The South West resolves to reclaim and strengthen its historical position as Nigeria’s space centre in development, innovation, and good governance, committing to serve as a model for democratic engagement, economic transformation, and social progress.”