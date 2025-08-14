2027: S’west APC To Recruit 2,000 Ward Canvassers For Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South West yesterday revealed plans to recruit over 2,000 canvassers in the wards in the zone to help President Bola Tinubu achieve his re-election bid in 2027.

According to the group, the aim is to give Tinubu the same electoral support the late former President Muhammadu Buhari received from the North West.

Addressing the media after the zonal executive meeting in Akure, Chairman Isaacs Kekemeke said the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was no threat to Tinubu’s cahnces at the polls. According to him, those in the coalition are people who have failed Nigerians before.

Kekemeke said the canvassers would engage grassroots voters in every ward, highlighting Tinubu’s socio-economic reforms and development programmes.

He said the committee had assessed and evaluated Tinubu’s economic policy and various programmes being introduced and implemented by him and discovered that he had done creditably well.

He said: “The party set up a committee to work with Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other governors in the zone to organize a rally, an assembly, or a congress of the zone, which is tentatively scheduled for the end of September. “A committee has, therefore, been set up to work out a modality for that congress.”