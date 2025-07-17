2027: Supporting Tinubu’ll Sustain Peace, Stability, Devt In N’Delta –Otuaro

The Administrator, of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Dr Dennis Otuaro, has urged stakeholders of the Niger Delta to maintain the prevailing peace in the region and remain resolute in their support for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Otuaro spoke at a threeday strategic training on leadership, alternative dispute resolution and mediation organised by the Presidential Amnesty Programme in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for some stakeholders of the PAP yesterday in Abuja.

Otuaro stressed the need for the people of the Niger Delta to consolidate on the region’s peace process and stability so that socioeconomic growth and development could thrive in the communities as encapsulated in the president’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said: “Let me inform us that the objectives of this initiative, in the main, highlights the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Tinubu and his administration’s strong commitment and dedication to sustainable peace, security, stability, socio-economic growth and development of the Niger Delta and indeed the country.

“I am most grateful to President Tinubu for his massive support to the PAP, particularly his gracious approval of my recent proposal to set up a Rehabilitation Unit in the programme, a vital component which was not in place before now. This will help cater to related aspects of the programme’s mandate.”