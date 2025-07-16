The Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr. Dennis Otuaro, has urged stakeholders in the Niger Delta to sustain the prevailing peace in the region and remain steadfast in their support for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Dr. Otuaro made the call on Wednesday in Abuja during a three-day strategic training on leadership, alternative dispute resolution, and mediation, organized by the PAP in collaboration with the Nigerian Army Resource Centre for selected stakeholders of the programme.

He emphasized the importance of consolidating peace and stability in the Niger Delta to foster socio-economic growth and development, as envisioned in President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Otuaro assured the people of the Niger Delta that President Tinubu remains committed to the region’s peace, stability, and development, describing him as a leader who has demonstrated sincerity of purpose and cannot deceive the people for political gain.

The PAP Administrator said the training initiative reflects his administration’s resolve to broaden stakeholder participation in PAP activities and support Tinubu’s determination to impact communities across the region positively.

He noted that under his leadership in the past year, the programme has expanded its scholarship scheme, enhanced vocational training opportunities for ex-agitators and beneficiaries, and deepened inclusivity in implementing the PAP’s mandate.

Declaring the workshop open, Otuaro told participants that the exercise was designed to equip them for more critical roles in sustaining peace in the Niger Delta.

“This initiative reflects the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and his administration’s strong commitment to sustainable peace, security, stability, and socio-economic growth in the Niger Delta and the country at large,” he said.

“I am especially grateful to President Tinubu for his massive support to the PAP, particularly his approval of my recent proposal to establish a Rehabilitation Unit in the programme—a vital component that was previously lacking. This unit will cater to critical aspects of the PAP’s mandate.”

Otuaro urged Niger Delta stakeholders to continue supporting President Tinubu and to work resolutely with his administration to ensure further progress for the region.

“He will not fail the region, I assure you,” he stated.

He also extended his appreciation to the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, for his guidance and oversight of the programme, which, he said, has contributed significantly to the success recorded under his leadership.

Otuaro encouraged participants to fully engage in the training, stressing that the lessons would enhance their leadership skills and capacity to mediate and resolve conflicts in their communities.

“This strategic workshop is designed to sharpen your leadership skills and deepen your understanding of conflict resolution and mediation. It is an essential platform for supporting peace and development in our communities and across the Niger Delta,” he added.