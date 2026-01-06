2027: Supporting S’West Shortest Route To Igbo President – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has said that the shortest route to the emergence of an Igbo president lies in building strong political alliances, particularly through strategic support for the South West ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Kalu made the remarks during a series of courtesy visits across the three senatorial zones of Abia State, Abia North, Central and South as part of efforts to strengthen party structures and align stakeholders with a broader vision of national unity and political stability.

In a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, the deputy speaker said such strategic alignment would promote trust, inclusion and reciprocity within Nigeria’s political landscape.

He urged Igbo leaders and voters to be pragmatic and strategic in their political decisions, stressing that votes should be treated as investments rather than wasted on sentiments.

According to him, the era of merely negotiating for 25 per cent votes in Abia State is over, insisting that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state now has the structure, momentum and political capital to deliver outright victories.

Kalu expressed confidence that with growing grassroots support and renewed unity among stakeholders, the APC is well positioned to win Abia State convincingly for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in future elections.

He commended President Tinubu’s leadership style, noting that although some policies were tough, the president demonstrated courage and consistency in implementing reforms that are already yielding positive results.

“The time of wasting our votes just to prove sentimental points is gone. Politics is played with numbers, not emotions,” Kalu said, urging the Igbo to invest their votes where they would count and translate into political dividends.

He argued that political investments must be strategic, warning that votes cast where they do not influence outcomes amount to wasted opportunities at the negotiation table.

Kalu stressed the need for unity among southern political blocs, adding that the South must remain consolidated to prevent power from shifting away from the region.

He also maintained that President Tinubu has shown commitment to inclusiveness, noting that there is no discrimination against the South East in project allocation and governance.

“The president has shown political will, inclusiveness and readiness to work with the Igbo. He is a listening leader, and I urge our people to stand by him and his policies,” Kalu added.

The deputy speaker reiterated President Tinubu’s call on APC leaders to intensify engagement with stakeholders, promote unity and reconciliation, and strengthen party cohesion across the country.

As part of the Abia engagements, Kalu visited former Senate Chief Whip and former Abia State Governor, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, in Abia North; Senator John Bob Nwannunu in Abia Central; and former Managing Director of the defunct Hallmark Bank and APC chieftain, Sir Mac Wabara, in Abia South.

He said discussions at the meetings centred on party unity, internal strengthening and sustained collaboration among leaders to ensure political stability and growth.

Kalu described the period as one for reflection, reconciliation and renewed commitment to unity and inclusive governance, reaffirming his loyalty to President Tinubu’s vision and the advancement of the South East within Nigeria’s political framework.

He also presented his two-year legislative scorecard to party elders and stakeholders, inviting constructive criticism and feedback on his performance so far.