2027: Strong Coalition Can Unseat Tinubu – Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a two-term Presidential aspirant and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday, declared that only a coalition of political parties can unseat President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Momodu made the declaration while featuring on a Broadcasting Corporation of Oyo State monthly program: “Guest of the Month,” in Ibadan, the state capital.

According to the chieftain, his soul has already left the PDP, while only his body remains in the party.

Momodu explained further that it’s almost impossible to remove President Tinubu in 2027 unless there is a formidable team and coalition.

“If PDP is united, it has all that it takes to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2027, but forces against it would not allow this to be.

“The APC is jittery of the PDP, noting that it is the only opposition party that can challenge its dominance in 2027. This is one of the reasons why the leadership of the APC at all levels is ensuring that the party is factionalized.

“There is no way that a disunited PDP can wrest power from APC in 2027. The ideology of the ruling party is to weaken the main opposition party

“Another challenge is the problem within the party. Some of its members are being used to work against its stability and progress. But PDP is a law-abiding party. It always follows due process before making any decision on its members.

“It is the law that will stimulate the process of suspending or sacking erring members.

“Also, whoever would contest favourably against the current president must come from the opposite direction in terms of regions in Nigeria.

