2027: Stop Wasting Resources On Re-Election, PDP Group Tells Tinubu

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stake- holders under the aegis of the Conference of Professionals in the PDP (CP-PDP) yesterday advised President Bola Tinubu “to stop wasting energy and resources in seeking an unrealizable re-election in 2027”.

The group cited the severe economic hardship, worsening insecurity and widespread corruption, as well as education, health, housing, power and trans- port infrastructure collapse as reasons why Tinubu does not deserve a second term.

In a statement by the Pro-tem National Coordinator, Obinna Nwachukwu, the group claimed that the President will be rejected at the polls due to his government’s abysmal performance.

The professionals also said Tinubu’s New Year’s Day address, where he listed his administration’s achievements in the last two years, was inconsistent with reality on the ground. According to them, Nigerians have lost confidence in the current administration due to its alleged unprecedented failure.

They said: “This is in addition to several national and international independent governance ratings which ranked the Tinubu administration as the most inept, most insensitive, and the most corrupt in the history of Nigeria.

“The Conference notes as appalling that the APC administration has not been able to chart any clear direction for security, economy, and other critical sectors such as education, health, housing, power, transport, and infrastructure.

“Rather, the APC continues to drive obnoxious policies leading to the suffocation of the productive and service sectors, dearth of investment incentives, the exit of multinationals, and the closure of SMEs with attendant massive job losses; collapsed purchasing power of citizens, biting hardship and a complete sense of hopelessness across the country.

“Today, the majority of Nigerians, even across party lines, are eagerly waiting for 2027 to vote out the APC and enthrone a truly people-oriented government, which only the PDP can guarantee.”