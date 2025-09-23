2027: Stop Peddling Falsehood Against Oborevwori, Aniagwu Tells Critics

Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, has dismissed claims of bias against the administration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, and re-echoed his resolute commitment to fairness, peace and even development across the state.

Aniagwu, also in-charge of Works (Rural Roads) in Asaba yesterday, supported by the Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described the negative narratives being pushed by political actors ahead of the 2027 elections as “false and completely at variance with reality.”

He said none of the governor’s critics could fault him on performance, pointing to the numerous projects across riverine and upland communities, investment in education, and social programmes targeted at lifting citizens out of poverty.

He said the Governor has consistently governed as “a governor for all Deltans,” irrespective of ethnic or political affiliations, noting that development projects and appointments cut across the 25 local government areas of the state. He said, “The governor knows indeed that he is an Urhobo man, but he also realizes that he is governor of the entire state.”