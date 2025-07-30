2027: Stop Inciting North Against Tinubu, Nabena Tells Kwankwaso

Ex-All Progressives Congress (APC) Deputy National Publicity Secretary Yekini Nabena yesterday told Rabiu Kwankwaso to stop inciting the North against President Bola Tinubu.

Former Kano State Governor Kwankwaso last week accused the Tinubu government of the neglecting the North and concentration of the nation’s resources on developing the South.

However, in a statement, Nabena claimed that the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 presidential poll’s real intention was to incite the North against Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

He said such incitement for “a political business or negotiation, like some politicians did in 2019 and 2023 can no longer work because the people now know the real intention”.

Nebane added: “Kano voters now know who is using them for political business and even the political gladiators now understand the tactics of political merchants.”

The politician from Bayelsa State challenged Kwankwaso to travel across South South states by road and compare “the road networks in the oilrich region, where the major is coming from,” to that of the Northern region.

He said: “Is the North inferior or superior to the South after eight years of the North in the helm of affairs of Nigeria? “Why is Kwankwaso still complaining of underdevelopment in the North when the region just completed it’s eight years? “One will also wonder which of the northern money or resources was used to develop the South? “Is it the gold, rice, or groundnut pyramid? As a politician, we all understand what the former governor is up to.

“He is working hard to incite the North against the Southern presidency, but that has failed woefully because the South must complete the eight years in the presidency for fairness and equity.”

Nabena said Kwankwaso cannot intimidate the South ahead of the 2027 general election.

He said: “You cannot intimidate the South or anybody with Kano votes any longer because, as a politician, we all know the game and what you are up to. “The era of playing religious or ethnic cards is becoming far unfashionable.