2027: Stop Amupitan’s Confirmation As INEC Chair, Group Tells Senate

AdvoKC Foundation has asked the Senate to stop Joash Ojo Amupitan’s confirmation as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman until it reviews INEC’s appointment process and amends the Electoral Act.

In statement by Communication Manager Luqman Adamu, the group said confirming Amupitan’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu contradicts the National Assembly’s earlier commitment to minimise presidential involvement in such critical appointments.

It said: “The core issue lies in the continued reliance on Section 154(1), which concentrates excessive power in the Executive and undermines the independence of INEC. “Both chambers of the National Assembly, through their Legislative Agendas, pledged to reform this process to ensure that INEC’s leadership selection is transparent, participatory, and independent of partisan control. ‘

”This promise was made in recognition of the widespread public concern that the current appointment mechanism compromises INEC’s neutrality and erodes citizens’ trust in Nigeria’s electoral system.”

The Foundation added: ‘‘Unfortunately, the employment of Amupitan without the promised review undermines that commitment and risks entrenching the same structural flaws the National Assembly vowed to correct.’’