2027: Stay Clear Of Presidential Race, PDP Auditor Warns Makinde

A head of the 2027 presidential race, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Mankinde, has been told to stay clear of the 2027 presidential race in order not to make mockery of himself, stressing that the 2027 presidential race is a serious business to Nigerians who want to free themselves from the oppression and economic hardship brought upon the country by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Auditor of Okpe Local Government Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Collins Ubini, in a press briefing alleged that from available information, Governor Makinde is alleged to be sponsored by the Presidency to work with Mr Nyesom Wike, former governor of River State to destabilise the party to open way for the APC in 2027.

He, however, called on governors elected on the platform of the PDP to be wary of the antics of Mankinde by distancing themselves from him, revealing that APC has allegedly started its “Operations Take It By All Means,” with the 12 September, 2024, governorship election in Edo State in which the APC allegedly rigged out the PDP and others.

“This is the temple that APC is planning to use for future elections, because they know Nigerians have rejected them. So they want to use ‘Operations take it by all means’ to conduct all elections, including the presidential election. But they are going to fail, because they have failed Nigerians with their wicked economic policies.”

