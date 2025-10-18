‎2027: ST4BN Deepens Grassroots Mobilisation For Tinubu In A’Ibom

‎In a strong show of unity and political determination, the South-South Zonal Coordinator of Support Tinubu For Better Nigeria (ST4BN) 2027, Chief Bassey Esin, has commended the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the group for the successful hosting of its maiden meeting in Uyo.

‎

‎The event, which took place at the residence of the former Rep and State Coordinator, Rt. Hon. Esio Oquong Udoh drew together executive members from across the state in what has been described as a strategic move to deepen grassroots mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections.

‎

‎Chief Esin praised the Akwa Ibom chapter’s leadership and members for their commitment and enthusiasm, stressing that the vision of ST4BN is rooted in promoting the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and supporting continuity in leadership at both state and national levels.

‎“We are proud APC members and we are here to work as one, mobilising support for President Tinubu, Governor Umo Eno, and Senator (Dr) Godswill Akpabio, as well as other credible candidates that will emerge under the APC banner come 2027,” said Chief Esin.

‎

‎He called on residents of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to rally behind Senator Akpabio’s re-election, and similarly urged all other local governments across the state to throw their support behind Governor Umo Eno in his bid for a second term.

‎

‎ “This is not just a political movement. ST4BN is a family built on unity, love, and service. If we work sincerely and with dedication, every member will have cause to smile. This is a group that will bring prosperity, appointments, and recognition to all who stand with us,” Esin affirmed.

‎

‎He also appreciated the group’s Global Director General, Prof. Olu Aderounmu, for his foresight and national coordination efforts, describing him as a visionary leader whose commitment to President Tinubu’s success is unwavering.

‎

‎In his welcome address, Rt. Hon. Dr Sir Esio Oquong Udoh, Akwa Ibom State Coordinator of ST4BN, emphasised the group’s core mandate, to ensure the re-election of President Tinubu in 2027 and to consolidate on the gains of his Renewed Hope Initiatives.

He reiterated the group’s support for Senator Akpabio’s return to the National Assembly and Governor Umo Eno’s continuation of the Arise Agenda in Akwa Ibom State.

‎

‎ “Unity and peace within our group are key to achieving our goals. I thank all of you for honouring this meeting on such short notice. Let us go back to our communities and preach the message of continuity and progress under the APC,” Udoh urged.

‎

‎Also speaking, Engr. Isaiah Essien, the Akwa Ibom State Youth Leader of ST4BN, pledged the commitment of the youth wing to take the message to the grassroots.

‎

‎ “We will mobilise, campaign, and engage citizens across every ward. We stand with President Tinubu, Senator Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno for 2027 and beyond,” he said.’

‘Delivering the vote of thanks, the Senior Special Assistant (Political) to the Zonal Coordinator, Chief Bassey Edunam, expressed deep appreciation for the overwhelming turnout and enthusiasm displayed by members.

‎

‎ “This is just the beginning. With the calibre of committed and trusted individuals present today, we are confident that ST4BN will become a major political force. Let us take the message of Renewed Hope to every corner of Akwa Ibom and beyond,” he concluded.

‎

‎As the political temperature rises ahead of the 2027 elections, the ST4BN movement continues to position itself as a grassroots-driven, inclusive platform committed to strengthening the APC and supporting visionary leadership at all levels of government.