2027: S’South Govs Defecting To APC To Evade Scrutiny, Says Eradiri

Share

The candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 Bayelsa State governorship poll Udengs Eradiri claims the South South governors running to All Progressive Congress (APC) are doing so because “they have skeletons in their cupboards”. He claimed that the governors had diverted public funds.

Eradiri, who spoke during an interactive session with members of the Federated Correspondents’ Chapel (FCC) of the NUJ yesterday,maintained that the governors don’t have confidence to face some scrutiny.

He said: “No confidence because they can’t defend those monies. They cannot even stand in one place and keep their heads high, putting our states in a mess and in a political quackmire.”

Ehe also said Governor Douye Diri had no real capacity to deal with leadership adding that “people are on the street killing people anyhow in this town”. Speaking on political happenings, he said:”Sims crisis in Rivers state is because of Atiku.

“All the people that associated with Atiku were doomed. Alamieyeseigha joined Atiku, he suffered until he died, Ibori went to prison because of Atiku, Okowa is owing Delta state heavily because of Atiku

Share