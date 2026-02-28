The South-South leaders of the People’s Democratic Congress (ADC) have endorsed the presidential ambition of the former Governor of Rivers State and immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

The National leader of the party and former Governor of Edo State, John Odigie-Oyegun, made this revelation on Friday during the ADC South-South leaders’ consultative meeting held in Benin City, the capital of Edo State.

“We are glad that our son, Rotimi Amaechi, took advantage of this meeting to brief us formally of his intention to run for the presidency of our great nation.

“I can report that a unanimous decision was taken to give him all the support that he needs in pursuit of his ambition,” Odigie-Oyegun said.

Recall that in July 2025, Amaechi said he would be willing to serve one term if he secures the ADC ticket and wins the 2027 presidential election.

Earlier this month, the former minister asked the ADC to consider a southerner as its presidential candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

“I will support whoever emerges. But I also advise the ADC to look around and identify the best material [aspirant] that can convince Nigerians that things will be turned around,” Amaechi had said.

He said the south should be allowed to complete its eight-year term before returning power to the north, noting that such an arrangement would make it easier for southern contenders to participate.

Amaechi also cautioned that presenting a northern candidate when many southerners believe power should remain in the south could diminish the ADC’s appeal in the region.