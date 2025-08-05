A two-term presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Tuesday, faulted the rotational presidency in Nigeria.

Sowore, a human rights activist and publisher of Sahara Reporter, said the country should be interested in a president who will run Nigeria better, irrespective of his region.

Speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast show, the 54-year-old politician said every presidential hopeful should be given a chance to contest irrespective of their geopolitical zones.

According to him, in doing this, certain parameters like qualifications, manifestos, among others, should be considered, rather than the person’s geopolitical zone.

READ ALSO

He said, “If I have a good president in Nigeria, who can run this country very well, I don’t care where he comes from,” Sowore said.

“That is what the majority of the Nigerian people are aspiring for. That is the idea of this federation that all the federating units should be able to have an opportunity.

“When you zone it to the north, the majority of the northerners would want to take a shot at it. When you zone it back to the south, the south of Nigeria is not Yoruba or Igbo alone. It is just senseless.

“Zoning the presidency to the worst character in the country is not going to make you get anywhere.

“Give everybody a chance. That is why they said, ‘Come and contest for president, governor, local government chairman, and present your agenda, speak to us, and we will look at your character, exposure, and vote for you’.”