Share

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) and convener of the Take-It-Back Movement, Omoyele Sowore, has firmly ruled out any possibility of joining the proposed political coalition between former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sowore, who spoke on Arise TV’s Politics Today on Monday, dismissed any talks of aligning with either the coalition or the Social Democratic Party (SDP) or any other political party, saying unequivocally that he would not associate with those he described as “Architects of Nigeria’s political woes.”

He said that the coalition talks being spearheaded by Atiku, Obi, and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai mirror the same political alliance that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he claims brought more hardship to Nigerians.

He firmly said, “I’m not joining any coalition.”

READ ALSO:

“The coalition that they joined in 2013 and 2015 is what brought about the APC, so joining another coalition in 2025 is doing the same thing all over again without thinking, expecting the same failed result.”

He emphasized that the only coalition he would ever consider being part of is one made up of the oppressed and marginalized masses of the country.

“The coalition that needs to be built is that of the oppressed. Joining another coalition that is made up of the same people who created the mess that ruined Nigeria is an injustice and an injury to Nigerians,” he added.

As political realignments begin to take shape ahead of 2027, Sowore’s latest comment sets him apart from mainstream opposition figures as he continues to advocate for what he calls a “revolution of the people.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

