2027: Southern Coalition Set To Mobilize Massive Support For Tinubu

A socio-political group, the Southern Coalition for Tinubu 2027, with a large membership across the three geopolitical zones of southern Nigeria, is set for an official launch in Abuja to mobilize Nigerians to support the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

In the same vein, the group will also be launched in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Owerri, Calabar, Port Harcourt, and other major cities across southern Nigeria.

The coalition, which will be unveiled in an elaborate event attended by President Tinubu’s supporters and stakeholders from across the country, aims to galvanize supporters in every nook and cranny of the southern states to ensure the seamless return of the president to Aso Rock in 2027.

Addressing journalists in Lagos yesterday, the National Coordinator of the Southern Coalition for Tinubu 2027, Pastor Bassey James, said the coalition was established to effectively coordinate grassroots mobilization among youths, men, and women in the southern part of the country to ensure President Tinubu’s re-election.

He highlighted that the group would focus on voter enlightenment, political engagement, sensitization, and advocacy across the three southern regions, with the aim of consolidating support for the president’s policies and programmes.

Pastor James, who is also National President of the Southern Youth Development Forum Inc., maintained that the coalition would promote the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, adding that it would leverage the administration’s achievements to canvass unparalleled support for the president’s return to office in 2027.

He averred that the group believes the president’s economic and governance reforms would yield long-term benefits for the country and therefore deserve continuity.

The coordinator urged members of the coalition to embark on peaceful and issue-based mobilization, stressing that the group’s activities would be carried out within the framework of the constitution and democratic principles.

“The constitution allows two terms for the president. Ashiwaju Bola Tinubu will complete his eight years in office, and we will go the whole length to campaign for his re-election, from state to state, neighborhood to neighborhood, and door to door. The massive progress made under this administration must continue seamlessly till 2031,” he said.

He added: “We have engaged with many political elites from the three regions, including serving and former senators, ministers, youth groups, and religious leaders. We are ready to tour the regions to sensitize people, mobilize, and campaign for Mr. President. Our team will also meet with northern counterparts, especially pro-Tinubu support groups.”

The proposed launch of the coalition in Abuja marks the beginning of the group’s mobilization efforts, with plans to roll out similar structures across Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Owerri, Calabar, and other states in the three southern zones in the coming months.

The National Coordinator, who admitted that membership of the group cuts across academia, professionals, industrialists, entrepreneurs, and students, announced that every Nigerian desirous of a progressive country is free to join the coalition.

The press briefing was endorsed by Professor Justus Sokefun, Professor Ebere Okorie, Professor Nse Ikpe, Mr. Braimoh Austin Adogame, Abigail Edosa, Mr. Emeka Obielom (Diaspora Coordinator), Hon. Adaora Veronica Ijezie, among other notable politicians from southern Nigeria.