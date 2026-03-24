The Coalition for the Protection of Democracy (COPDEM), a civil society platform aligned with the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has declared that only a southern Presidential candidate, backed by a strong Middle Belt alliance, can unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The group made this assertion at a high-level strategy conference held in Jos on Tuesday, themed “Nigeria at a Crossroads: Building the Winning Coalition for 2027.” The meeting drew key stakeholders from across the Middle Belt region.

In a communiqué presented by its coordinator, Prince Rwang Pam Jnr, the coalition stressed that electoral victory in Nigeria is largely driven by broad-based alliances rather than narrow regional calculations.

It argued that a southern-led ticket, supported by the Middle Belt, offers the most credible pathway to national acceptance and electoral success.

According to the communiqué, the Middle Belt occupies a strategic position as a decisive electoral bridge capable of influencing national outcomes.

It noted that aligning with Southern Nigeria would not only strengthen political cohesion but also provide a viable alternative capable of steering the country towards economic stability and renewed prosperity.

The group maintained that fairness, equity, and inclusion must remain central to any political arrangement, warning that parties which ignore these principles risk significant electoral backlash. It added that Nigerians’ expectation of a North-South power rotation remains deeply entrenched in the country’s political consciousness.

Chairman of the coalition, Prince Pam Rwang, who addressed journalists at the end of the conference, described the demand for a southern presidency in 2027 as “non-negotiable.”

“The Middle Belt will only support a southern presidency in the forthcoming 2027 elections. We are united on this position, and it is not open to compromise,” he said.

Rwang further explained that the region has resolved not to pursue the presidency directly but instead position itself as a strategic power bloc that shapes national outcomes through deliberate alliances.

“The conference unanimously agreed that the Middle Belt will not seek to lead from the front in 2027. Rather, we will act as a conscious, strategic, and decisive bloc, leveraging partnerships to influence the direction of national leadership,” he stated.

The communiqué also underscored that any political platform seeking to govern Nigeria must reflect internal equity and national balance, insisting that inclusiveness within party structures is critical to building public trust.

COPDEM concluded that its commitment to coalition-building remains the most effective strategy to challenge the current political order, reaffirming its resolve to work with like-minded groups across the South to forge a formidable alliance ahead of the 2027 polls.

The conference ended with a strong consensus that only a united front anchored on justice, regional balance, and strategic collaboration can deliver a credible alternative capable of reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.