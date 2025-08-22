2027: South Uneme Communities Back Tinubu, Okpebholo, Oshiomhole

The people of South Uneme communities in Edo North have pledged to ensure that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives 100 per cent of the votes in their domain following what they described as effective grassroots development of the current administration in the state and at the federal level.

They also affirmed a 100% backing for the Edo State Governor, Mr. Monday Okpebholo’s administration and their support for the former Governor of the state and Senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Senator Adams Oshiomhole. Leaders of the various communities under the auspices of South Uneme Leaders Forum had, at a meeting held in Fugar, unanimously passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of the Edo state Governor, Oshiomhole, adding that President Tinubu has steadied the country’s economy.

Secretary of the forum and former Etsako Central Local Government boss, Ambrose Kevin Akhigbe, told journalists that key resolutions from the meeting include the vote of confidence in Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, whose administration constructed a 30km road to Anegbette, Uzanu road and the appointment of Uneme sons and daughters into strategic positions,s which earned him the revered traditional title “Ozemoya of South Uneme” conferred on him by the Oliola of Anegbette and Clan Head of South Uneme, Alhaji Yakubu Momoh Ugbodaga.

He said: “We pledge our electoral unity with the commitment to strengthen South Uneme ahead of local government elections and the 2027 general elections, the mobilisation for voter registration and the resolve to ensure massive participation in the 2025 INEC Continuous Voter Registration exercise.”